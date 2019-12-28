Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $166.16

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $166.16 and last traded at $166.09, with a volume of 4183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.35.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dassault Systemes in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

