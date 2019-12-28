DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 184.1% from the November 28th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:DDMX opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16. DD3 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Get DD3 Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDMX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $895,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,476,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of DD3 Acquisition by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 503,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 207,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000.

DD3 Acquisition Company Profile

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DD3 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DD3 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.