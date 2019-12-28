Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $10.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock opened at $175.81 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.37.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.