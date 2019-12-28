Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

NYSE DDS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,866. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

