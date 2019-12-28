Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of 167.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

