Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 29,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,267,858.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,984.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $39,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 509.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,197 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 168,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,036. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.19). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

