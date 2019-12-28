Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the November 28th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 91,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a market cap of $583.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.77. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. Ducommun’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ducommun by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 83,324 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ducommun by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

