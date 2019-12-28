Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae Sells 51,448 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae sold 51,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$288,108.80.

David Rae also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, David Rae sold 2,652 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total value of C$15,142.92.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.55. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$3.44 and a 12 month high of C$6.66.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$125.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPM. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.19.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.