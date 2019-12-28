Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 10.2%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $6.01, approximately 1,918,207 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,327,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

