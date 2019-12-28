E-L Financial Corp Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ELF stock traded down C$22.93 on Friday, reaching C$802.05. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883. E-L Financial has a 52 week low of C$720.05 and a 52 week high of C$825.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$774.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$757.27.

In other E-L Financial news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$737.00 per share, with a total value of C$73,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,188,262. Also, insider Canadian & Foreign Securities Co. Limited purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$737.50 per share, with a total value of C$7,080,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 518,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$382,289,025. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,700 over the last three months.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

