Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Short Interest Update

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the November 28th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE ECT opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. Eca Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. Eca Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 75.44% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eca Marcellus Trust I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 27.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 11.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eca Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

