Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Edward (Ted) Vanegdom Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.78, for a total transaction of C$12,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$514,726.98.

Edward (Ted) Vanegdom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ecosynthetix alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 7,500 shares of Ecosynthetix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.78, for a total transaction of C$20,850.00.

ECO opened at C$2.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 28.54 and a quick ratio of 26.82. The firm has a market cap of $161.23 million and a P/E ratio of -130.48. Ecosynthetix Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.73 and a 1-year high of C$3.45.

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecosynthetix Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecosynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecosynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.