EDC Blockchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.24 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, DigiFinex, P2PB2B and DDEX. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $17.24 million and $628,111.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bit-Z, LocalTrade, P2PB2B and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

