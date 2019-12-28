Edison International (EIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on January 31st

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Edison International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

