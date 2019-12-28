Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 91.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.3%.

NYSE:EFC opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 70.03, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $624.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

