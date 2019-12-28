ELTCOIN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $896.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $10,236.00 and approximately $896.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00184324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.01260020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119508 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN was first traded on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.