Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. Emercoin has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $9,830.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000450 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,955,603 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Crex24, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, xBTCe, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.