Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $0.0820 on Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $64.39 million and $6.44 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Binance, Cobinhood and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,964,644 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Liqui, Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX, Kyber Network, COSS, Coinrail, Bancor Network, AirSwap, OKEx, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

