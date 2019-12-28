EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $215.68

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $215.68 and last traded at $215.62, with a volume of 14966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $553,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

