Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.67, approximately 16,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 105,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQX. National Bank Financial set a $10.00 price objective on Equinox Gold Cp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC downgraded Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Equinox Gold Cp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.