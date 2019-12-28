Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Up 7.1%

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67, 469,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 539,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Evoke Pharma Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.