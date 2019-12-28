EXMR FDN Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 33% against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $18,225.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00010717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.05910199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029774 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035942 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

