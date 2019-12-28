Extendicare Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Extendicare stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.59. The company had a trading volume of 111,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.52. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$6.14 and a 1 year high of C$9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.64. The stock has a market cap of $765.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$282.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.00.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

