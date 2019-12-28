Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.94, 175,783 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 100,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EYEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Eyenovia Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,621.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 29,945 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,851.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,694.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 99,585 shares of company stock worth $304,005 in the last 90 days. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 72.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 58,697 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 99,896 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

