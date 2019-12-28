Fantasy Sports Market Capitalization Tops $39,305.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 36% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $39,305.00 and $8.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.05910199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029774 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035942 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports' total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

