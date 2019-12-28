Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Up 5.4%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.18, approximately 2,297,095 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,998,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 23.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 18.3% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

