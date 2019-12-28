Farmland Partners Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.8% annually over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -2,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

NYSE FPI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 138,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,219. The company has a market capitalization of $207.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

