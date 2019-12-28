Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,869,000 after purchasing an additional 638,193 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,006,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,078,000 after buying an additional 489,540 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 334,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,133,000 after buying an additional 203,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,978,000 after acquiring an additional 115,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.28. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $115.09 and a one year high of $141.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

