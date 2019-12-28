Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Marchello Marchese Sells 2,266 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$57,363.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,892.47.

Finning International stock opened at C$25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. Finning International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$21.17 and a 52-week high of C$26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.21.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

