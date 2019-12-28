First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of FBNC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 88,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,717. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $450,801.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at $799,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

