First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 70.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

NYSE FR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.32. 476,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The firm had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

