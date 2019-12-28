First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FPF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.59. 585,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,944. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39.

About First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

