First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.77

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 512578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3568 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FDL)

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

