FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 716,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 28th total of 618,700 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $66,744.00. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShopper stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.43% of FlexShopper worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FPAY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 643,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,263. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

