Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $0.99. Fortive reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,699. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Fortive by 219.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $241,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $870,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.