Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) Director Christopher Mark Kayat Purchases 43,200 Shares

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) Director Christopher Mark Kayat bought 43,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,018,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,773,000.

CVE:FCF traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.30. 51,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Founders Advantage Capital Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$1.35.

Founders Advantage Capital Company Profile

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

