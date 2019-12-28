Friendz Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Friendz token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, BitMart and IDEX. Over the last week, Friendz has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $956,494.00 and $37,457.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.01299347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025706 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119854 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,904,717 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, DragonEX, IDEX, HitBTC and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

