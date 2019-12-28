FuzeX Price Tops $0.0007 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, CPDAX, Livecoin and COSS. FuzeX has a total market cap of $582,426.00 and $3,156.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01254597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, COSS, Token Store, Livecoin, CPDAX, Coinbe, IDEX, Allbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

