Gibson Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.08. 192,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.87. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.82 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.23.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

