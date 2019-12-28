Goldman Sachs BDC Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 164,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,644. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $882.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSBD shares. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

