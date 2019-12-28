Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Buys $10,430.00 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Jason Maceda purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $10,430.00.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Good Times Restaurants Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

