Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Director Brooke N. Wade Purchases 483,800 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Director Brooke N. Wade bought 483,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $580,560.00.

GTE stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,815,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after buying an additional 4,486,398 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,456,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 575,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,959,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 453,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 351,690 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on GTE. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

