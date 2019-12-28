Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53, 2,823,342 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 182% from the average session volume of 1,000,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $1.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Great Panther Mining by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Great Panther Mining by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

