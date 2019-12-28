Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Up 17.2%

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s stock price shot up 17.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.06, 229,612 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 299,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

GNLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.58). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%. The business had revenue of $44.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. Greenlane’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio purchased 56,375 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $204,641.25. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 216,375 shares of company stock valued at $643,541.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Greenlane by 718.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

