GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 on January 10th

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the bank on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

