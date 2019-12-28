Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Up 41.6% in December

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $176,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 438,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.