Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

HTLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

HTLD stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $147.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Heartland Express by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

