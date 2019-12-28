Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $41,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

