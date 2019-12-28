Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Shares Gap Up to $1.02

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $1.02. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 9,862,301 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSDT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 627.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 179,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter worth about $177,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

