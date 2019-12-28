Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 612,100 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 28th total of 525,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 602.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:HRI traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $49.14. 81,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. Herc has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.18 million. Herc had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

